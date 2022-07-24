OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.0364 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $644,758.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032056 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

