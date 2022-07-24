OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OVHFF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($27.27) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of OVH Groupe from €30.00 ($30.30) to €23.00 ($23.23) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($25.25) to €22.00 ($22.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

OVH Groupe Price Performance

OTC OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. OVH Groupe has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

