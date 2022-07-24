Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE OXM opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

