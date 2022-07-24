Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

