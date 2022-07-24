Phala Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.00 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and $2.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

