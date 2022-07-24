Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

