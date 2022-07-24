PlayDapp Hits Market Capitalization of $163.51 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $163.51 million and approximately $27.15 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

