Pmeer (PMEER) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,752.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.43 or 0.07042877 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022851 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00260039 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00113546 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00662906 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00574211 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005919 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Pmeer Profile
Pmeer (CRYPTO:PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.
Buying and Selling Pmeer
