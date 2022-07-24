Polytrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $870,979.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Polytrade has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $870,979.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

