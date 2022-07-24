Populous Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $159,883.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers."

