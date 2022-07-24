PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.39.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

