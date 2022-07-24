Project TXA One Day Volume Tops $657,112.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $657,112.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars.

