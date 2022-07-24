PUTinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $420.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.22 or 0.99914948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00044469 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023689 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004337 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

