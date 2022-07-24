Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Cap of $982,037.60

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $982,037.60 and approximately $78,571.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,739,445 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

