Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

