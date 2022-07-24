Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE O opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

