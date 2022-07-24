Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.