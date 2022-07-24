Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 4,712 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after purchasing an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

