Request Hits Market Capitalization of $119.29 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $119.29 million and $5.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.29 or 1.00059305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.