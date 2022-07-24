Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $663.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.47. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

