Rivetz (RVT) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Rivetz (RVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 7% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $17,118.74 and approximately $35.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,312.31 or 0.99965137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

