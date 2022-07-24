Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 70.94.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 32.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.