Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 49.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

