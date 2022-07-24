Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

ROK opened at $221.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.