Rupee One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $23,091.08 and approximately $46.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

