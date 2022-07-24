SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 94.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $26,923.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

