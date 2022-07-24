Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,240 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.