Sandy Spring Bank Has $7.18 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

