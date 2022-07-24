Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $260.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

