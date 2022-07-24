Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,635 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

