SaTT Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $42,714.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaTT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

