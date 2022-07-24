Scanetchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (SWC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scanetchain has a total market capitalization of $3,851.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scanetchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,938.94 or 1.00012596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io.

Scanetchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scanetchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scanetchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scanetchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.