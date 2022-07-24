Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schlumberger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,743,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,051. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,084,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

