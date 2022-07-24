Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 61,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

