Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 210.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

SAIC opened at $93.66 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

