Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

