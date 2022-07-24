Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,778 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

