Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.65) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.72) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($64.95) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Scout24 Price Performance

ETR G24 opened at €54.72 ($55.27) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($47.37) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($74.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 53.13.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

