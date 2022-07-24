SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0004 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $10,582.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

