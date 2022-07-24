Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.83 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00007801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016496 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032243 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.