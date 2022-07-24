Seigniorage Shares 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,646.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $137,208.61 and approximately $19,646.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading
