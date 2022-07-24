Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,924 ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of ICF International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of ICF International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.68. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.