Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.5 %

Masonite International stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

