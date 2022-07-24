Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 281,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,588,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,118,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 391,549 shares of company stock valued at $32,881,788 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

