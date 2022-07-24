Sierra Capital LLC Has $15.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

