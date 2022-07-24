Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

