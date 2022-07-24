Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

