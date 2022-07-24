Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,452 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 297,001 shares during the period.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.3 %

SBGI opened at $22.66 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.