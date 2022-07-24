SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0381 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and $3.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,031,796 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

