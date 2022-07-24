SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Lowered to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWYUF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.79.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

